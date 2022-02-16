Strong field for RAK Half Marathon

Saturday’s 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has attracted some of the best athletes as the race makes a comeback after it was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously set to take place Friday, the gold label race will now be held a day later on Saturday following the recent decision by the United Arab Emirates government to introduce a new work day and weekend schedule, effective by January 1, 2022.

The race has seen some of the top athletes like Brigid Kosgei and Geoffrey Kamworor withdraw from the battle as they seek to prepare for their upcoming races.

Kamworor is heading to the Boston Marathon leaving world half marathon record holder, Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda, in the mix alongside more than 15 Kenyans.

They include Abel Kipchumba, Daniel Mateiko, Alexander Mutiso, Rodgers Kwemoi, Nicholas Kimeli, Titus Mbishei and Richard Kimunyan. Ethiopians Amdework Tadese and Seifu Tura are also listed.

Kiplimo is eyeing an impressive debut.

“This will be my first time in this race and I have seen a good line up of athletes who look strong, but I will be eyeing a good race because the course is fast. My training back at home in Kapchorua, Uganda has been good and I’m using the race as part of preparations for the World Championships in Eugene, USA,” said Kiplimo.

Daisy Cherotich has been training in Kapsabet, Nandi County, and will also be debuting in the women's race.

“This will be my first race this year and I took time to prepare because I know it is a fast race and at the same time has some of the best athletes in the world. I believe in my training and I will be eyeing a podium position,” said Cherotich, who was second during the Lisbon Half Marathon in November last year where she clocked 66:15.

Those who will be competing with her include Hellen Obiri, Judith Korir, Pauline Esikon, Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba and Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba.

Winners will go home 1.5 million shillings rich with prizes trickling down to top 10 in each category.

There is also bonus for world record time where one will be rewarded with Ksh11,336,255 million with a course record coming with a bonus of Ksh556,951.