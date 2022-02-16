Strong field for RAK Half Marathon

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir crosses the finishing line to win the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates on February 10, 2017.

By Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • There is also bonus for world record time where one will be rewarded with Ksh11,336,255 million with a course record coming with a bonus of Ksh556,951.
  • In the 2020 edition, Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshanew Brihane won the men's and women's races respectively.

Saturday’s 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has attracted some of the best athletes as the race makes a comeback after it was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

