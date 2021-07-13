Stanchart Nairobi Marathon back on this year

Simon Kachapin

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Simon Kachapin, Nairobi’s Deputy Governor, Ann Kananu (third from left), Standard Chartered Bank CEO Kariuki Ngari (3rd right), Chairman of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, Peter Gitau (second from right) and brand ambassadors during the race launch at Arboretum on July 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Upon the completion of the races, one will be issued with a reward, which may include Strava virtual badges, slots for physical warm up races, Strava premium subscription for a year, shopping vouchers and Liverpool FC merchandise.
  • In their respective addresses, Kachapin and Kananu assured the race organisers that both the national and Nairobi County government will pull all stops to ensure it is a success.

The annual Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will resume this year, but under strict Covid-19 containment measures, organisers announced Tuesday.

