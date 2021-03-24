Sprinters to remain in 'bubble' camp despite trials postponement

Mark Otieno eases to win his 100m heat during the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A national team of 42 athletes was picked during the National Cross Country Championships on February 13 at the Ngong Racecourse for the Africa Cross Country that was planned for March 6 to 7 in Lome, Togo.
  • The team proceeded for residential training in Kigari, Embu, but the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) cancelled the event after the hosting nation proved not ready to implement Covid-19 protocols.

Sprinters who are at the Tokyo Olympic “bubble” camp at Kasarani will not break following the postponement of the national trials for World Relay Championships that were slated for Saturday.

