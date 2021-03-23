AK postpones World Relays Championships trials

Mark Otieno eases to win his 100m heat during the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AK has hosted several eventss this year including all the events in its national cross country calendar, three relay weekend meetings and two track and field weekend meetings.
  • A national team of 42 athletes was picked during the National Cross Country Championships on February 13 at the Ngong Racecourse for the Africa Cross Country that was planned for March 6 to 7 in Lome, Togo.

Athletics Kenya (AK) has postponed the national trials for the World Relays Championships that were set for Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.