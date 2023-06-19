Six countries set for Kenyan Athletics Championships

Athletes from six African countries are set to grace the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships starting Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AK chief administrative officer Susan Kamau Monday revealed that they have interests from South Africa, Eswatini, Seychelles, Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania for the three days championships.

Kamau said that apart from the individual confirmations mainly in sprints, Tanzania and South Sudan among other countries will field teams in men's 4x400 metres and 4x100m.

Kamau indicated that they have received foreign interests because the national championships are one of the few events in the country that the World Athletics has sanctioned and athletes can qualify from for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Kamau said that Kenya has a good opportunity to qualify both the men's 4x400m and 4x100m teams for Budapest through the world ranking if they perform well at the nationals.

World Athletics rules requires a participation of at least three countries for the results in the relays event to be ratified for the world ranking.

"We intend to field strong teams in both events so as to have a chance of qualifying through the world ranking," said Kamau.

Kamau also said that nationals will be a good forum for athletes who have not met the qualifying standards for the world event in Budapest to do so.

"We shall also use the nationals to invite athletes for the national trials for the world championships," said Kamau, adding that the national trials for the world event is an invite only event.

The national trials for the World Athletics Championships will be staged on July 7-8 in Nairobi and not July 14-15 as scheduled earlier.

Kamau clarified that they brought the trials forward so as to give athletes ample time to prepare for several Diamond League races that are lined up before Budapest and visa processing.