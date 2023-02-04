Sirikwa Classic: National champion Lokir seals double

National Cross Country champion Charles Lokir’s rise continued unabated when he won men’s 10 kilometres race at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

A fortnight after tossing to his maiden National Cross Country Championships title in Nairobi, Lokir sealed a double when he managed to shake off the pack into the last two laps to win in 30 minutes and 14 seconds.

It was a sweet victory for Lokir, who had finished fifth last year and ninth during the national trials for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in December.

Charles Lokir (centre) poses with other medalists after winning the senior men's 10km race during Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Lokir outclassed long distance runner Josphat Kiprotich to second place in 30:19 as Dennis Kipng’etich came third seven seconds off the pace with Kelvin Kibiwott clocking 30:29 for fourth place.

“It was a tight race but I had prepared well though recovery time was short after the nationals,” said the 22-year-old Lokir, adding that he ran behind the leading pack before deciding to hit the front to increase the pace.

“You see, I had the endurance and speed hence going at slow pace would have been suicidal for me at the tail end of the race,” explained Lokir, the North Rift Regional champion.

Athletes battle it out in the senior men's 10km race during Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Charles Lokir won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Lokir said the cross country has now given him a good foundation ahead of the track season where he hopes to do well in 10,000m and secure a ticket to the World Athletics Championships due for August in Budapest, Hungary.