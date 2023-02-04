Sirikwa Classic: Kibathi, Nduta claim U-20 titles

National Cross Country champion Samuel Kibathi swept through the windy course to win men’s Under-20 8 kilometres race at the Sirikwa World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

It’s Nyahururu's Lucy Nduta, who braved stiff competition from Maurine Jepkoech from Elgeyo Marakwet in the last lap of two kilometres to win women’s Under-20 6km race.

A fortnight after winning the national junior crown, Kibathi still had all the gas remaining in his cylinder to lead from gun-to-tape and emerge victorious in 24 minutes and 20 seconds.

Samuel Kibathi poses with his gold medal after winning the Under-20 boys 8km race during Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I focused on polishing on my speed work after winning the national title since I had the endurance,” said the Ngong-based Kibathi, who now turns his focus to track where he wants a 10,000m ticket for the Africa Under-20 Championships due August in Lusaka, Zambia.

Kibathi edged out Kelvin Kiprop to second place in 23:40 and Gedion Kipng’etich settled third in 24:45.

Athletes battle it out during the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series, Under-20 boys 8km race at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Samuel Kibathi won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Nduta from Nyahururu clocked 21:13 to win the junior race, beating Jepkoech after a pulsating exchange of leads in the final phase of the race.

Jepkoech took charge, overtaking Nduta just after the tent challenge on the last hill obstacle.

However, Nduta who seemed to be tiring rediscovered her strength to retake the lead with 200m to go to triumph.

“It was a good race albeit windy and dusty. I was running out of strength into the last lap when Jepkoech passed me,” said Nduta, who finished seventh during the National Cross Country Championships a fortnight ago in Nairobi.

“However, I summoned the remaining power and it worked in the last 200m after Jepkoech failed to respond.”

Lucy Nduta crosses the finish line to win the Under-20 girls 6km race during Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Nduta now turns her focus to the Africa Under-20 Championships due for August in Lusaka, Zambia where she wants the ticket in the 3,000m team.