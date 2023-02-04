Sirikwa Classic: Kiprotich, Chepchirchir win U-18 races

Keringet’s Amos Kiprotich and Yvonne Chepchirchir won their respective boys and girls Under-18 races at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Kiprotich tactfully followed Andrew Akori before zooming past him with 100 metres to go to win the 6 kilometre race in 18 minutes and 43 seconds.

Akori would romp home second one second behind Kiprotich as Chebet Kipruto, who had led virtually the better part of the race before wilting in the last lap, finished third in 18:52.

Amos Kiprotich crosses the finish line to win the Under-18 boys 6km race during Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“It was a tough race but I had worked on my endurance and speed after finishing second at the Discovery race last week to win,” said Kiprotich.

Chepchirchir took command of the 5km race after the first lap to triumph under sunny conditions.

The victory saw Chepchirchir atone for finishing ninth at the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships in December and fourth at the National Cross Country Championships a month ago.

Yvonne Chepchirchir crosses the finish line to win the Under-18 girls 5 km race during Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I went back to the drawing board to work on my finishing speed, which was my main weakness. I am glad to win this time around,” said Chepchirchir, who took the lead after the first two kilometres all the way to triumph.

“The race was quite challenging though with the heat making it tricky,” said Chepchirchir, who is based in Nyandarua and trains under coach Francis “Mfae” Kamau.

Chepchirchir clocked 19:06 to edge out Faith Chepchumba to second place in 19:11 as Miriam Chemutai settled third in 19:38.

Athletes battle it out during the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour-Gold Series, Under-18 girls 5 km race at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on February 04, 2023. Yvonne Chepchirchir won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Bifden Tela had early won the boys 1km race, beating Bravin Kiplagat and Nimrod Kiprotich to second and third places respectively.