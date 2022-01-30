Simiu, Jeruto triumph in Discovery Cross Country

Norah Jeruto

Norah Jeruto wins the 31st Edition of Discovery Kenya Cross Country 10kilometres senior women’s race at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the men’s 8km junior race, Ismael Kirui bagged victory after clocking 24:32.3 ahead of Felix Korir, who timed 24:34.5, while Brian Kiplimo settled for third place in 24:48.7.
  • In the women's 6km junior race, Pamela Kosgei, who is the younger sister for women's world record holder Brigid Kosgei, managed to beat a competitive field to win the race in 21:17.9 ahead of Edinah Chepkemoi (21:22.2) and Sharon Jepng’etich.

Daniel Simiu and Norah Jeruto were on Sunday crowned the Discovery Cross Country Championships winners in the senior races in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

