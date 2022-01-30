Simiu, Jeruto triumph in Discovery Cross Country

Daniel Simiu and Norah Jeruto were on Sunday crowned the Discovery Cross Country Championships winners in the senior races in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The race attracted a number of athletes including those from Uganda who had come to participate in preparation for various assignments in the new season.

In the women's category, it was a sibling affair after Jeruto and her sister Daisy Jepkemei ran in a pack of about eight athletes in the first lap before the sisters broke away after 4km with Irene Cheptai in tow.

With four kilometres to go, Jeruto led with a gap of about 100m maintaining the pace before winning in 33.29.6 ahead of her sister Jepkemei, who timed 34:04.5, while Dorcas Jepchirchir sealed the podium positions in 34:21.8.

“We had prepared well for this race and I’m happy because it went on well with my sister coming in second position. When the race started I was encouraging her to be in the leading pack and that’s how we managed to break away after the two laps,” said Jeruto.

“I wanted to use the race to gauge myself because I will be participating in the Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour which I know will have many international athletes," she said.

In the men’s category, Simiu was also among the leading athletes running from the front and in the last lap, he managed to surge forward and won in a time of 30:14.0.

Kelvin Kibiwott came in second position after timing 30:35.9, while US-based Edward Cheserek crossed the finishing line in 30:38.1.

Simiu said that he was using the race to get some endurance as he looks forward to compete at the World Indoor Championships.

“I will be participating in the World Indoor Tour races in France where I will compete in the 3,000m and my target is to win the race,” said Simiu.

In the men’s 8km junior race, Ismael Kirui bagged victory after clocking 24:32.3 ahead of Felix Korir, who timed 24:34.5, while Brian Kiplimo settled for third place in 24:48.7.

In the women's 6km junior race, Pamela Kosgei, who is the younger sister for women's world record holder Brigid Kosgei, managed to beat a competitive field to win the race in 21:17.9 ahead of Edinah Chepkemoi (21:22.2) and Sharon Jepng’etich.

SELECTED RESULTS

10km Men

1. Daniel Simiu 30:14.0

2. Kelvin Kibiwott 30:35.9

3. Edward Cheserek 30:38.1

4. Titus Kipruto 30:51.4

5. Charles Lokir 30:55.0

10km Women

1. Norah Jeruto 33:29.6

2. Daisy Jepkemei 34:04.5

3. Dorcas Jepchirchir 34:21.8

4. Irene Cheptai 34:38.8

5. Alice Aprot 35:04.4

8km Men

1. Ismael Kirui 24:32.3

2. Felix Korir 24:34.5

3. Brian Kiplimo 24:48.7

4. Vincent Maiyo 24:50.3

5. Gedion Kiprotich 24:57.7