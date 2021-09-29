Injured Kitata vows to defend London Marathon title

Shura Kitata

Ethiopian Shura Kitata poses after winning the men's race of the London Marathon at St James Park, London on October 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Pool | London Marathon

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kitata won the elite men's race last October to end Eliud Kipchoge's two-year reign as London Marathon champion
  • He has arrived in London bothered by the hamstring problem, but believes he can fight through the pain to win the race
  • Birhanu Legese will be the fastest man in the field this time following his winning run of 2:02:48 at the 2019 Berlin Marathon

London

