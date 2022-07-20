Shock as Kenya misses out on podium in 1500m final

Kenya’s men’s 1,500 metres 11-year dominance at the World Athletics Championships has ended just like the 3,000m steeplechase early Wednesday morning.

Kenya also failed to win a medal in the event since 2011 when Briton Jake Wightman rallied from behind to stunning the Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway and defending champion Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot to win.

Kenya's Abel Kipsang competes in the men's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Wightman handed Britain their first victory since legendary Steve Cram during the inaugural 1983 Helsinki Championships in three minutes and 29.23 seconds as Ingebrigtsen settled for silver in 3:29.47.

Mohammed Katir from Spain locked out Kenyans from the podium finish when he grabbed bronze in 3:29.90.

Cheruiyot sunk to sixth place in 3:30.69 followed by Kipsang in 3:31.21.

Kenya's Abel Kipsang (centre) competes in the men's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

This was the first time Kenya failed to win a medal since the 2009 Berlin event, which came a year before Kenya started its reign with Asbel Kiprop winning back-to-back in 2011, 2013 and 2015 before Elijah Manangoi and Cheruiyot’s turn in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

It was the third gold medal for Kenya to lose at these World Athletics Championships after the women's marathon and men's 3,000m steeplechase.

Kenya ended the day lying third on the medal standings with six medals; one gold, three silver and two bronze.

United States top with 18 medals; six gold, five silver and seven bronze.