She’s made us proud, Faith’s family says

Little-known Ndabibit village in Keringet Ward, Kuresoi South in Nakuru County where double Olympics and world 1,500 metres champion Faith Chepng’etich was born, came to a standstill Saturday as neighbours joined the family to celebrate her lattest success, a world record in the metric mile race.

Chepng’etich’s father, Samuel Kipyegon Koech, and her mother Jane Chepkosgei could not hide their joy as they celebrated the victory with song and dance.

Students at St John’s High School which is located a few metres away from her parents’ home burst into celebration when former Kericho Senator Christopher Andrew Langat broke the good news to them during a motivational talk.

“Faith has broken the world record,” announced Langat as the students and parents burst into celebration. The athlete, who attended Chebaraa Primary School, and later Keringet Estate Primary School before proceeding to Winners Secondary School in Keringet Ward is the pride of the neighbourhood.

Back at the family home, neighbours had gathered to celebrate the athlete’s success.

“When Faith won the world title in 2017 and in 2022, and won Olympic gold medals in 2016 Rio and in 2020 Tokyo, she promised me she would construct a modern house for me. True to her words, today me and my wife are staying in a stone house. We shall forever be indebted to Faith,” her father Kipyegon Koech, 67, said.

“She promised me that if she breaks the world record, she will buy us a car. I thank God she has broken the 1,500m world record and I can’t wait to see her drive here with a new car for me and her mum.”

Faith Kipyegon's father Samuel Kipyegon Koech (left) and her mother Jane Chepkosgei and their grandchildren and neighbours' children at their home at Ndabibit village in Keringet, Kuresoi South Nakuru County on June 03, 2023 after Faith broke the world 1,500m record. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The father of eight - three boys and five girls - says Chepng’etich has made the family proud.

“I woke up and 5am in the morning and when I tuned to Chamge FM I had the announcer mention the name of my daughter in their lead news. I thought my ears were cheating me when the announcer went further and said that she has broken the world record. I could not sleep anymore. My heartbeat increased and I decided to go out and I prayed to God to protect Faith,” said Koech.

He added: “I pray to God to guide my daughter. I last spoke to Faith recently. I was living in an iron sheet house and one day Faith told me to show her where to construct a modern house. I thought it was a joke. She said if she wins the next race she will buy a car for the family.”

He added: “I’m a former athlete and although I never won a global record I ‘m happy Faith has inherited my legs and she is doing what I missed during my heydays,” said Koech as he burst into a prolonged laughter.

He said Faith did not crawl and when she woke up she started running as a toddler.

“I remember I inquired from her mother whether Faith was a normal girl after she started running as a toddler.”

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts as she wins the Women's 1500m event, setting a new world record of 3:49.11, during the Wanda Diamond League 2023 Golden Gala on June 2, 2023 at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence, Tuscany. Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

Said her mother: “I’m so happy. May God continue to bless her legs and give her good health so that she could break more global records.”

Her brother Hilary Yegon said: “Faith is a gifted lady. I spoke to her three days ago and she told me to work hard at home. May God protect her always.”

His other brother Peter Yegon was equally elated by Faith’s win. “Me and Faith are so close and I first heard about her win through social media. At first, I could not believe it until I saw it on nation.africa website.”

“Although this is not the first time for Faith is breaking a record, this 1500m world record is heartwarming to me as her brother,” said Peter.

Faith’s nephew Titus Kipkurui, 11, a Grade six pupil at Kirandich Primary school said he was excited to hear Faith has broken the 1500m world record.

“One day when I grow up I want to become like Faith and win the world record. When she comes home I will hug her and congratulate her for her big victory,” said Titus.

Emmanuel Kibet, 14, another nephew to Faith and, a Grade Seven pupil at St Joseph Primary School said he was happy that Faith was on top of the world again.

A happy mother. Faith Kipyegon’s mother Jane Chepkosgei in a happy mood at their home at Ndabibit village in Keringet, Kuresoi South Nakuru County on Saturday, June 03, 2023, with other family members after Faith broke the world 1,500m record. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

“I can’t wait to welcome her home after the world record. I miss Faith’s smile. She is a good auntie who loves her family and buys us gifts every time she comes home. I will work hard to emulate her,” said Kibet.

A Form 4 student at St John’s High School, Riziki Cherono Towett said the school has been motivated by Faith’s win.

“We thank Faith who is our sister and neighbour for breaking the 1500m world record. She has motivated every girl child in Kenya. We shall honour Faith by performing well in the forthcoming KCSE exam in October,” said Cherono.

Her neighbour Christina Koech was equally elated. “When Faith broke the world record the government made sure the village was connected to the national grid and today all the neighbours have electricity thanks to Faith.”

She added: “The government should upgrade the roads leading to her home because they are in bad shape so that as villagers we could also benefit. When she last came here she was forced to use a longer route to reach her father’s home because of the poor road network.”

Dr Chris Langat, a former Kericho Senator was forced to cut his motivational talk at St John’s High School to announce the good news.

“As a community, we are so happy that the world today is focusing on Keringet. It is a coincidence I was giving motivational talks to students to work hard and Faith win is a practical example that they can also make it to the global arena in whatever fields so long as they work hard like Faith. God has blessed Keringet and loves Kuresoi South and Nakuru County at large. May God bless this village,“ said Langat who is also a former teacher and lecturer.

Former Kericho Senator Andrew Langat (in red tie) and other residents of Keringet celebrate at St Johns High School in Keringet, Kuresoi South, Nakuru County on Saturday, June 3, 2023 after Faith Kipyegon broke the world 1,500m record. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Deputy Governor David Kones said: “We are celebrating as Nakuru County because today Nakuru is trending in the global athletic map. As a county, we are motivated by Faith’s sterling performance and shall do what it takes to complete Keringet stadium in her honour.”

John Koech Chemosi, the Chief Officer in charge of Education at Nakuru County Government and the director of St Johns High School said: “Faith has lifted Keringet from oblivion to a global status.”

Area Member of County Assembly (MCA) William Mutai said: “Faith is a gem to Keringet and Kenya. The 1,500m record had been standing for nearly eight years but Faith has broken it and we shall celebrate her victory. As a county, we shall make sure Keringet stadium is completed on her honour.”