'It can only make you stronger,' Kipyegon dedicates record to mothers

Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon has dedicated her new world record over the distance to mothers all over the world.

Kipyegon on Friday shattered the world record, setting a new time of three minutes and 49.11 seconds during the Florence Diamond League in Italy.

She smashed the previous record set by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in 2015 by 0.96 seconds. Dibaba won in 2015 Monaco in 3:50.07.

The world record is the only thing that was missing from Kipyegon's trophy cabinet, having won the world title in 2017 and 2022 and the Olympic gold medals in 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo.

Kipyegon took a maternity break after winning gold in Rio before returning to settle for silver in a National Record time of 3:54.22 despite losing the world title to Sifan Hassan, who also chalked an Area Record and Championship Record of 3:51.95 at 2019 Doha.

She said her record-breaking feat was evidence that motherhood can only make female athletes stronger.

"It's amazing...I dedicate the world record to all mothers knowing that everything is possible. I told them already, going to maternity leave and coming back you will be stronger than before and this is what I have shown them, that everything is possible," said a beaming Kipyegon.

Kipyegon had come close to breaking the world record when she won the 2022 Monaco leg of the Diamond League in a national record time of 3: 3:50.37.

The 29-year-old missed the world record by just three tenths of a second but Friday's race will forever be etched in her memory.

It’s in Florence where Kipyegon lost to Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2021 but her second appearance came with better tidings.

“I am really thankful, today was a wonderful day in which everything came together,” said Kipyegon. “The world record was in my mind since last year, but I wanted to approach it slowly by slowly to see what was possible this year.”

She was still in shock after her achievement. “I can’t believe it! Now I have achieved what I wanted and what was in my heart and in my mind,” said Kipyegon.

Kipyegon noted that it made her emotional when all the athletes were waiting for her at the finish line. “Thanks so much for all the support, it means a lot,” she said.