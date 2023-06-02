Kerley floors Ferdinand Omanyala again in Diamond League

World 100 metres champion Fred Kerley of United States of America once again beat Kenya’s Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala to win the Florence Diamond League on Friday night.

Fresh from winning in Rabat, Kerley blasted off the blocks well to win in 9.94 seconds as Omanyala settled second in 10.05.

It was an improvement by Omanyala, who finished third in Rabat.

World 100m bronze medallist Trayvon Bromell timed 10.09 for third.

European 5,000m silver medallist Mohamed Katir shocked a fine field that included the 10,000m and 5,000m record holder Joshua Cheptegei to win men’s 5,000m in a world lead.

Katir, the world 1,500m bronze medallist, claimed the lead from Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega from Ethiopia, who led at the bell.

As Barega, the 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist wilted, his compatriot and 2019 world 10,000m silver medallist Yomif Kejelcha, gave Katir the chase.

It proved futile as Katir hung on to the lead to win in 12:52.01 as Kejelcha settled second in season best 12:52.12.

Cheptegei, the world 5,000m champion, came fourth in 12:53.81 as Kenya’s world 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop timed a season best's 12:55.57 for eighth.

Barega finished a distant ninth in 12:56.18.

But the highlight of the event perhaps came from Luis Grijalva from Guatemala, who finished third in a national record and personal best 12:52.12.

World under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Sembo Alemayehu from Ethiopia stunned a rich field to win women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Alemayehu took over from Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech of Kenya with two laps to go to build her lead before winning in a world lead and meet record time of 9:00.71.

Alemayehu’s performance saw her erase the previous meet record of 9:04.96 set by the 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng in 2018.

Alemayehu edged out Jackline Chepkoech, who is also the 2021 world under-20 champion, to second place in season best 9:04.07 as another Ethiopian Zerfe Wondemagegn clocked personal best 9:04.61 for third place.