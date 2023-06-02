Faith Kipyegon smashes 1500m world record - what they said

Faith Kipyegon on Friday night became the first woman to run the 1500 metres race in under three minutes and 50 seconds after clocking 3:49.11 to win the Florence Diamond League race.

Her world record breaking time was celebrated across the globe.

Nation Sport samples some of the comments from various personalities across the world:

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Faith Kipyegon is the world 1500m record holder.

3:49.11." - World Athletics on Twitter.

GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🇰🇪



Faith Kipyegon is the world 1500m record holder.



3:49.11.



📸 @matthewquine #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/BPnYegWrzq — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 2, 2023

"Hardwork, determination and consistency has been crowned this evening. Congratulations Faith Kipyegon for shattering the 1500m World Record in Florence, Italy and writing your name in the history of athletics." - Kenya's President William Ruto.

""A real treat to watch Faith Kipyegon break the 1500m world record at the #FlorenceDL tonight and so many other fantastic performances. Florence really is a special place for middle distance racing – believe me, I’d know." - World Athletics President Seb Coe, a former world record holder over 1,500 metres.

"Faith Kipyegon, congratulations on your fantastic and spectacular feat of breaking the 1500m WORLD RECORD at the Florence Diamond League! Your run was amazing!" - Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"3:49,11 World Record In the 1500m, congratulations @FaithKipyegon_. We are proud of your great achievements. #Queenofthemiddledistance." World 00 metres record holder David Rudisha.

"Take a bow Faith Kipyegon!!!! The world record is yours now. 3:49.11!!! Best of the best!!!!" - Presenter, Sport On Show on NTV.

"Hongera Faith Kipyegon for smashing the Women’s 1500m World Record and setting a New World Record of 3:49:11 at the Diamond League in Florence, Italy. Congratulations, that was a masterclass." - Kimani Ichung’wah, Kenya's National Assembly Majority leader.

“Superb superb superb! Congratulations to Faith Kipyegon for smashing the 1500m world record in such incredibly commanding fashion in Florence, Italy. Kenya is proud of you.” - Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

“That was an amazing run. Wow! Wow!. Congratulations Faith, very proud of you!” - Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen.