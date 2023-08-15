Shakira-inspired Kipyegon flies off to pan for more gold medals

When Kenya’s multiple track world record holder takes to the starting line at the World Athletics Championships from Saturday in Budapest, Colombian musician Shakira’s song, Try Everything will be humming in her mind.

The song resonates well with the task ahead of Faith Kipyegon, the double Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion, who will be defending her 1,500m title besides seeking the 5,000m top honours.

This is the first time Kipyegon, world record holder in 1,500m, 5,000m and mile, will be doubling up at major championships.

“I just love listening to that song by Shakira since I draw a lot from it since one must try something out no matter how you fall short,” said Kipyegon, who hums some of the lines:

“Birds don't just fly, they fall down and get up; Nobody learns without getting' it wrong; I won't give up, no, I won't give in; Till I reach the end, and then I'll start again; No, I won't leave, I wanna try everything; I wanna try even though I could fail...”

Kipyegon, who was due to fly out for Budapest at midnight yesterday alongside other members of Team Kenya, continued to sing:

“Look how far you've come, you filled your heart with love; Baby, you've done enough, take a deep breath; Don't beat yourself up, no need to run so fast; Sometimes we come last, but we did our best.”

Kipyegon said her target will be to defend her world 1,500m title first for a three-peat after her previous wins in 2017 London and 2022 Oregon before attempting the enchanted waters in the 5,000m.

The 1,500m heats will be held at 1.25pm on Saturday followed by the semi-finals the following day at 5.05pm while the final will be staged on Tuesday next week.

The women’s 5,000m semi-finals will be staged on Wednesday next week followed by the final on August 26.

“As I said earlier, I am introducing my legs towards the future hence I am going to try my best,” said Kipyegon, who acknowledged being under pressure to deliver in Budapest.

Kipyegon said that he will be the person to beat in both races especially after her world record exploits within a short period.

“That calls for me to work extra hard. I believe I have done my best in training under my coach in Kaptagat,”explained Kipyegon, who had her favourite meal of Ugali and Managu (traditional vegetables) accompanied by beat stew and mursik (traditional sour milk) before leaving for Nairobi.

Kipyegon reckons that the country has strong teams in 1,500m and 5,000m hence Kenyans should pray for the team that things fall in place as planned.

Kipyegon will team up with youngsters Nelly Chepchirchir, Edinah Jebitok and Purity Chepkirui in 1,500m, while her team in 5,000m has world silver medallist Beatrice Chebet, 2019 world silver medallist Margaret Chelimo and Africa Games champion Lilian Kasait.

Kipyegon has achieved three world records since June and two of those marks, in the women’s 1,500m and 5,000m, are now officially in the record books.