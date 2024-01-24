Sh15.3m prize purse unleashed for world-class Sirikwa Classic

Organisers of next week’s Sirkwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour meeting have unleashed an exciting, Sh15.2 million prize purse that will see winners of the senior races pocket close to Sh1 million each.

The Classic will be held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, with a total of Sh15,239,000 to be shared among winners of the various races, the champions in the senior categories being the biggest beneficiaries.

Winners in the senior categories will go home with Sh960,000 with the second position earning the runners Sh800,000 and Sh640,000 up for grabs for bronze medallists.

The fourth, fifth and sixth positions will earn runners Sh480,000, Sh400,000 and Sh320,000, respectively, with prizes trickling down all the way down to 20th position.

The under-20 category winners will pocket Sh200,000 with the second and third finishers going home Sh160,000 and Sh128,000 richer.

The under-18 category winners get Sh120,000 while the second and third positions rewarded with Sh80,000 and Sh64,000, respectively.

The third edition of the Sirikwa Classic, which takes place at the Lobo Village in Kapseret, a facility owned by three-time Boston Marathon champion Ibrahim Hussein, has so far attracted a fine blend of local and international athletes.

Children’s races will be used as a curtain raiser in the global competition where children aged five to eight years in both boys’ and girls’ categories will compete in a 500-metre race from 9.30am with the nine to 12 age-group competing in a one-kilometre race from 10am.

The local community has also been recognised as there will be a one-kilometre race for women above 50 years while men above 60 years will also cover the same distance.

The six-kilometre under-20 women’s race will start the international live feed at 1.00pm with the eight-kilometre under-20 men battling it out from 1.30pm.

The senior women’s race will be run from 2.30pm while the senior men’s race closes the global broadcast at 3.10pm.

Athletics Kenya will use the meeting to select Kenya’s team to the Africa Cross Country Championships to be held in Tunis on February 25.

Sirikwa Classic meet director Barnaba Korir said that the races have attracted a good number of athletes that could surpass last year’s number and the fact that they have incorporated community competitions will make this year’s run more interesting.

“We wanted to bring everyone on board and that is why we have added the senior level events that will see men and women who are 50 years and above compete in a one-kilometre event and they will be rewarded. The seniors who will not get the first 20 positions will be rewarded with blankets,” said Korir.

He further said that registration will close three days to the event (on January 31) and that 17 countries have confirmed they will send runners, including Uganda, Eritrea, South Africa, Ethiopia, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Poland and USA.

Some of the international stars are already training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“World Athletics is keen to see how we are going to handle the event and that is why we want to make it better so that Kenya gets a chance to host more international meets which translates to good money for our athletes,” added Korir.

World Athletics Vice President Jack Tuwei, who is also the Athletics Kenya President, said the event, which is a World Athletics Gold Label meet, has to be organised to international standards.

He is happy that the quality has improved over the years.

“It is not easy to host such a huge race. World Athletics trusted us to have the event and I want to invite the neighbouring counties to come and see the athletes battling it out next weekend. The whole world will be watching, and we have to show them that indeed we are the athletics powerhouse,” said Tuwei.

The media launch was graced by athletes who included Lilian Kasait, Susan Chemeli, Nicholas Kimeli, Emmaculate Anyango, among others, with a number of coaches also attending the event.