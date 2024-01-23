Dettol boost Sirikwa Classic kitty with Sh2.6 million

Reckitt Kenya through their Dettol products have forked out Sh2.6 million sponsorship for this year’s Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour due February 3 at the Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Race director Barnaba Korir disclosed that apart from their contribution of Sh2.6m in cash, Reckitt will also avail Dettol products worth thousands for participants with keen interest in under-20 and kids races.

Korir was speaking Tuesday after signing the partnership deal with Reckitt regulatory affairs manager, James Mokoro at Golazo Kenya offices in Nairobi.

As they strive for a clean and doping free athletics championships, Korir noted that the entry by Reckitt will ensure that this year’s event is held in the backdrop of a clean environment.

“We are humbled that Dettol has gone further to focus on the welfare of the under-20 and kids races contestants. This is a clear indication of their focus to develop talent,“ said Korir.

Korir, who was accompanied by Golazo Kenya managing director, Dorcas Kibet noted that despite the government being the main sponsor of Sirikwa, the doors are open for the corporates to support the initiative.

Golazo are the organisers of Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour.

This year’s third edition of the race that has attracted athletes from 13 foreign countries that include Ethiopia, will officially be launched Wednesday in Eldoret.

Mokoro, who was speaking on behalf of Reckitt Kenya Country Manager, Asif Hashimi, said that their contribution will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the world cross country gold tour.

“Sport not only plays a crucial role in generating employment opportunities but also provides a career path for ambitious individuals. Sports is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, and the opportunities are limitless,“ said Mokoro.

Mokoro said that the Kenyan government has already demonstrated its dedication to identifying and nurturing talents across the country through initiatives such as Talanta Hela.

“This initiative seeks to identify and foster exceptional individuals while also providing opportunities for them to monetise their abilities,” noted Mokoro, adding that their partnership serves as a clear testament to Dettol’s commitment and active role in supporting young sportsmen and women on their journey to success.

Mokoro pointed out that the Sirikiwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour is fast becoming a breeding place of talent and world beaters.

Makoro singled out double Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, who won last year’s edition, setting the stage for historic performance at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary last year.