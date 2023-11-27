Sawe, Chepkoech latest entries for Chepsaita Cross Country

The inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championship scheduled for Saturday at Chepsaita Secondary School, Uasin Gishu can’t get any better.

The reigning world half marathon champion Sebastian Sawe and 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech are the latest elite athletes to confirm participation in the World Athletics Bronze race.

Sawe and Chepkoech have been joined by the world half marathon silver medallist Daniel Simiu, who is also the world and Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist and former world cross country champion Irene Cheptai.

The trio’s entry comes days after the Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, who is also the world half marathon champion, had entered the fray.

Race coordinator Barnaba Korir disclosed Monday that the two world beaters are among over 5,000 athletes who registered for the one-day event that will be staged on a course that boarders four counties; Bungoma, Kakamega, Nandi and Trans Nzoia.

“We are delighted that more top elite athletes continue to register, especially after World Athletics confirmed the race as a bronze event,” said Korir.

Sawe and Simiu wowed the world during the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia on October 1 this year.

Simiu took off at the halfway mark, a move that Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer Mekonnen, who was lying second in the race, failed to keep up with as he wilted.

Then with almost 100m to go, a tiring Simiu looked behind and slowed down before saluting Sawe, who zoomed past him to victory in a Championships Record time of 59 minutes and 10 seconds.

Simiu's gesture has seen him nominated for the World Athletics Fairplay Award.

Simiu settled second in 59:1 as Samwel Mailu completed a Kenyan podium sweep in 59:19.

It will be interesting to see how the two fast-rising giants will handle each other on grass away from track and road.

Chepkoech, the 2019 world 3,000m steeplechase is still smoking hot from claiming bronze at the world championships in Budapest in August before setting a new world record in 2,000m steeplechase of 5:47.42 in Croatia in September.

The aforementioned join the likes of the world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet and world cross country bronze medallist Agnes Jebet Ng'etich, who had confirmed participation earlier.