Safaricom unveils Eliud Kipchoge murals in Eldoret

Telecommunication giant Safaricom Saturday unveiled two murals in honour of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge at the Rupa Mall in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The murals have his famous quotes ‘No human is Limited' from the INEOS 1:59 challenge in 2019 and ‘wenye nidhamu tu maishani ndio wako huru’ (only those who are disciplined are free in life).

Kipchoge said that he was glad that the mural had the writings and thanked artist Elly Amin for the good work.

“The mural actually looks like me and I’m happy the artist who did this has scripted what I have been advocating for. I want to thank Amin for the good job done and also Safaricom for what they are doing in sports," said Kipchoge.

He added that there is need to plant more trees so that humanity can have clean air to breathe and conserve the environment.

“As we advocate for clean air, I would also like to urge upcoming athletes to treat the sport as a profession. Let’s always run clean and make sure the competition is fair in the global world,” said Kipchoge, who urged Kenyans to plant trees during their birthday celebrations.

He said he is focused on his Boston Marathon debut in April 2023.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the company is proud to be associated with sports men and women in the country.

“Kipchoge has put Kenya on the global map and always makes us proud. We have partnered in the past with Kipchoge through MPesa and we know we shall have more projects and we are happy to be associated with him,” said Ndegwa.