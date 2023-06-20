Safaricom calls in with Sh2million reward to Faith Kipyegon

Telecommunications service provider Safaricom has given Sh2 million to world record breaking Faith Kipyegon.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa Tuesday rewarded double Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion with Sh2 million for her world record breaking feat in Florence and Paris legs of the Diamond League.

Safaricom also displayed Kipyegon’s image on the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) building on Monday night as part of her recognition and celebration.

The 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics 1,500m champion downed the 1,500m world record with a new time of three minutes and 49.11 seconds on June 2 in Florence, Italy, erasing the previous time of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015.

Faith Kipyegon’s image displayed at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) building by Safaricom in honor of her two world records. Photo credit: Pool

Then the 2017 London and 2022 Eugene world 1,500m champion would within one week smash the 5,000m world record, running 14:05.20 in Paris, stunning the previous record holder Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, to second place in 14:07.94 on June 9.

Kipyegon became the first Kenyan woman to hold the world records over the two distances.

Ndegwa lauded Kipyegon for her stellar performance and for flying the Kenyan flag high on the global map.

“At Safaricom, we are committed to supporting talents in the country. We appreciate and feel proud of what Faith has achieved and for her stellar performance, breaking two world records in one week. I believe this will help motivate many more talents in the country,” said Ndegwa.

“I thank Safaricom for recognising and honouring me; this is a big gesture in support of Kenyan athletes,” said Kipyegon, adding that setting two world records in a span of one week is amazing.

“It came as a surprise, and up to now, I am still shocked. I didn’t expect this, but again I believe I was well prepared for a good race and to break my personal best,” said Kipyegon, who is focused on defending her world title in Budapest this year and her Olympic title in Paris next year.