Ruto to host grand reception for Kenyan Olympics team

President William Ruto will on Thursday host the Kenyan Olympics team to a grand reception in Eldoret.

The Olympic Games medalists who jetted into the country Tuesday night are expected to fly to Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on Thursday in the President’s jet from Nairobi.

Dr Ruto who will also be in Eldoret attending a function to hand over a city charter, will host the champions in a breakfast meeting at the Eldoret State Lodge.

The convoy will head to the Eldoret Sports Club for a grand entry to the Sports Club for the inauguration of the "City of Champions".

Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen said the event will honour athletes for their incredible achievements, with further recognition to follow.

“We are thrilled to welcome home the final group of our Team Kenya athletes, led by 800m gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi, marathon bronze medalist Benson Kipruto, and 5000m silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi, who proudly represented us at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Our athletes have brought honour to our nation, earning us the distinction of being ranked the best in Africa and 17th globally, a truly remarkable feat,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Team Kenya Deputy Chief de Mission, Barnaba Korir, thanked the President for the gesture.

“The team did extremely well and for the President to take his time and host the athletes is such a big honour and as a federation, we are delighted because that will also inspire the upcoming generation,” said Korir.

Kenya ranked 17th globally in the medal standings, leading Africa with four golds, two silvers, and five bronze medals.

The gold medalists at the games were Beatrice Chebet (5,000m and 10,000), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m), and Faith Kipyegon (1,500) while the silver medalists were Ronald Kwemoi (5,000m) and Faith Kipyegon (5,000).