Ruto extends Jack Tuwei's term at Sports Fund Oversight Board
What you need to know:
- Tuwei, a retired Lieutenant General, was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta for a period of three years that ended few months ago.
President William Ruto has extended Jack Tuwei's tenure as Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund Oversight Board chairperson for another three years.
In a gazette notice on Tuesday, the President noted that Tuwei's appointment takes effect from November 18, this year.
Tuwei, a retired Lieutenant General, was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta for a period of three years that ended few months ago.
"I want to thank the President for the honour and trust bestowed on me. I shall continue to serve the ministry diligently, " said Tuwei.