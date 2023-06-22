Ruth Chepng'etich targets world record at Chicago Marathon

The women's world marathon record will once again be under threat at this year's Chicago Marathon scheduled for October 8 in the American city.

The 2019 world marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich has declared that she will not only be going to defend her Chicago Marathon title but also seek to lower her personal best in the course.

Last year, Chepng'etich became the second fastest woman in marathon history when she defended her Chicago Marathon title in two hours, 14 minutes and 18 seconds, missing the world record by 14 seconds.

She had won in 2:22:31 in 2021.

Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei holds the world record of 2:14:04 set when winning in Chicago in 2019.

"I am thrilled at the idea to return to Chicago for the third time," Chepng'etich said.

"Here, I ran my first race on American soil and I have won two times."

"I set my personal best and I am planning to defend my title and try to improve my time," said the 26-year-old.

"There's no better marathon in the world than Chicago Marathon, lovely windy city, " added Chepng'etich on her Instagram page.



