Ruth Chepng'etich wins Nagoya Marathon, pockets Sh32m

Ruth Chepng'etich Sunday defended her Nagoya Women’s Marathon crown in Japan on Sunday to pocket $250,000 (32,091,350).

Chepngetich, who trains in Ngong, Kajiado County, crossed the finish line after timing 2:18:08 ahead of Japanese Suzuki Ayako (2:21:52) and Maeda Honami (2:22:32) who were in second and third positions respectively.

Running her first race this season, Chepng'etich broke from the rest of the competitors just after 1km and ran alone to the finish line.

Chepng'etich said she was impressed with her performance despite running a slower time compared to last year.

“I had prepared well for the race and my target was to run a course record time, but all in all I’m happy I managed to retain my title. It was a good race and there was a lot of wind and at the same time humid which I think slowed me,” said Chepng'etich who is under the Rosa Associati Management.

“After a hard session of training and competing in such a race, one has to take rest before I start my training gradually towards the next race which I’m still waiting to confirm from my management,” she added.

Last year, she was selected to represent Kenya st World Championships in the USA, but dropped out at the initial stages of the race leaving Judith Korir and Angela Tanui to battle it out.

Korir went ahead to bag the silver medal behind Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebrselassie.

Last year, she won the Chicago Marathon running the second fastest time of 2:14:18, missing out on the world record by 14 seconds.

The world marathon record in women’s category is currently held by Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) registered in the 2019 Chicago Marathon

Elsewhere at the Lisbon Half Marathon in Portugal, Ethiopians reigned during the race with Kenyans registering mixed results.

In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana bagged victory after timing 1:05:30 ahead of Kenya’s Margaret Chelimo, who clocked 1:05:50 and Ethiopian Girmawit Gebrzihair was third in 1:06:28.

Purity Komen (1:07:08), Catherine Reline (1:07:21) and Viola Chepngeno (1:08:56) were in fifth, sixth and ninth positions respectively.

In the men’s category, Vincent Ngetich was third after clocking 59:10 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Nibret Melak, who timed 59:06, while his compatriot Hagos Gebrhiwet was second in 59:07.