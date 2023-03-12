Kenyan youngsters win overall title at East Africa Championships

Team Kenya has won the overall title at the East and Central Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships that ended Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Kenya collected 37 medals--24 gold, 10 silver and three bronze--to top in the two-day championships that attracted six countries.

It’s the glamour girls Mercy Chepkemei, Peninah Mutisya and Judy Kemunto, who swept all the podium places in women’s under-20 1,500m final to wrap up the last day in style for Kenya.

Chepkemei clocked four minutes and 20.93 seconds to reign supreme with Mutisya and Kemunto timing 4:22.01 and 4:35.81 to settle for silver and bronze respectively.

Mutisya was also in a class of her own to collect a second medal when she dashed to victory in women’s 200m, clocking 25.75 seconds.

Mutisya guided Diana Khisa to a 1-2 sweep with Khisa returning a time of 26.25, edging out Raudhat Kombo from Zanzibar, who clocked 26.28 for bronze.

Duncan Kipng'eno ensured that Kenya claimed both under-18 200m titles with victory in the boys final in 22.42.

Evans Kipkosgei swept through the red tartan track in 13:51.02 to win boys’ under-18 5,000m gold, beating compatriot Brian Muange to second place in 13:55.56. Silas Rotich from Uganda timed 14:03.16 for bronze.

However, Muange had his act in place to win the boys’ under-18 1,500m in 3:46.41 during the two-day championships that attracted six countries.

Kenya’s Jensine Ligoo warmed the hearts of many when she scaled 4.49metres to snatch girls’ under-18 long jump title, beating Tanzanians Siwema Matomgoro and Elizabeth Kiraryo to second and third places in 4.47 and 4.36 respectively.

However, Team Kenya of Duncan Kipng'eno, Samuel Toili, Sharon Moraa and Jackline Ngui settled for silver in the 4x100m mixed relay, losing to Zanzibar’s Rashman Ali, Asha Hussein, Duchi Abdallah and Omary Khamisi.