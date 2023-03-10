Kenyan youngsters off to bright start in Dar

Kenya hauled 20 medals; 14 gold and six silver as the East and Central Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships got underway at the Benjamin William Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Friday.

Kenya is among six countries taking part in the two-day Championships with defending champions Ethiopia having withdrawn from the competition at the last minute.

Other countries participating are the hosts Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Zanzibar and Somalia.

The Under-20 team captain Isaac Omurwa and his deputy Judy Kemunto led from the front, winning the men's 100m and women’s 400m races respectively.

Precisely, Kenya collected six gold and two silver medals from Under-20 with the men getting four gold and two silver and women claiming two gold medals.

Sebastian Kakaya went for men’s 400m glory as Brian Kiptum led compatriot Wesley Kibet in accomplishing a 1-2 finish in 800m.

Justus Muasya swept to victory in men’s 5,000m with Irene Jepkemboi going for gold in women’s javelin as Charles Kipng’etich settled for silver in men’s long jump.

Jackline Onguyo and Sharon Moraa reigned supreme to claim gold and silver respectively in girls’ 100m in the under-18 event where Team Kenya collected eight gold and four silver medals.

Beatrice Machoka and compatriot Mercy Bosibori staged a 1-2 feat in girls’ 400m as Dorcas Chepkemoi upheld Kenya’s supremacy to win girls’ 800m with Nancy Cherop going for 3,000m glory.

Onguyo, Moraa and Machoka went for a double each when they teamed up with Selfa Ojiambo to clinch the girls' 4x100m.

Samuel Toili guided compatriot Norman Cheruiyot to 1-2 sweep in boys’ 400m in the under-18 competitions where Kelvin Koech and Amos Kipkemoi went for a similar feat in 800m.

Brian Muange, who was to compete in the 1,500m, Toili, Koech and Kipkemboi dashed to victory in the boys’ 4x400m final.

Kakaya clocked 47.69 seconds to win the men's 400m final in under-20, beating Uganda’s Rajad Lomutho to second place in 48.64 as Tanzanian’s Matius Benedigo went for bronze in 49.51.

Jepkemboi hauled 44.82 metres to go for glory in women’s under-20 javelin, outwitting Anastacia Charles from Zanzibar to second place in 43.98m. Hosts' Joyce Barnabas managed 33m for bronze.

Kipng’etich lost the long jump title in under-20 to Elias Chani from Tanzania on countback with both returning their best of 6.29m each.

Muasya clocked 14 minutes and 24.84 seconds to win the men's under-20 5,000m title after he edged out John Nahha from Tanzania to second place in 14:28.61.

Kemunto timed 56.50 for women’s under-20 400m glory, seeing off Grace Kiondo (Tanzania) and Akello Pricilla (Uganda) in 57.05 and 58.13 respectively.

Machoka glided to victory in the girls' under-18 400m in 56.66 beating Sabriana Anthony from South Sudan in 58.76 as Bosibori settled for bronze in 59.21.

Cherop beat Ugandans Felister Chekwemoi and Bentalin Yeko to lift the girls' under-18 3,000m crown in 9:06.51 against 9:33.79 and 9:57.50 respectively.

Medallists

Under-20

Gold: Isaac Omurwa (100m), Sebastian Kakaya(400m), Brian Kiptum (800m), Justus Muasya (5,000m), Judy Kemunto (400m), Irene Jepkemboi (javelin)

Silver: Wesley Kibet (Silver), Charles Kipng’etich (Long jump)

Under-18

Gold: Jackline Onguyo (100m) Beatrice Machoka (400m), Dorcas Chepkemoi (800m), Nancy Cherop (3,000m), 4x100m (Selfa Ojiambo, Jackline Onguyo, Beatrice Machoka, Sharon Moraa), Samuel Toili (400m), Kelvin Koech (800m)