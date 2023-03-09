Omanyala's brother Isaac Omurwa leads Kenyan assault in regional event

Being a sibling to one of Kenya's most celebrated sprinters, especially when you are just learning the ropes in the same trade can be a great challenge.

Then when you are yet to settle more tasks are vested on your shoulders and you have to take them with stride.

Tasks might have come up early for the 18-year-old Isaac Omurwa, the younger brother of Commonwealth Games and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala, but he is ready to lead Kenya’s assault at East and Central Africa Athletics Under-20 and Under-18 Athletics Championships starting Friday at the Benjamin William Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Omurwa has been named the under-20 team captain for the junior and youth championships.

Team Kenya is made up of 30 athletes. The under-20 side has 13 athletes that comprise seven men and six women, while the under-18 has 17 athletes- eight boys and nine girls.

Last year, Kenya was represented by 10 athletes; five in under-20 and five in under-18, finished second behind Ethiopia in medals standings.

Team Kenya claimed seven medals; five gold, one silver and one bronze. Four of the gold medals came from under-20.

“We are going for the teams and overall titles and bring back the glory. I know we not only have a strong team but also numbers compared to last year when we had a lean team,” said Omurwa, adding that he personally wants to bring the 100m title home.

“I want that title and possibly the 4x400m title...my heart will be at peace,” said Omurwa, who has been training with Omanyala at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“Winning isn’t easy since one has to put in more effort and hours into training, but I am glad and lucky to have the good guidance from Omanyala and his training regime,” said Omurwa, who has been working on his starts ahead of the regional battle.

Just like Omanyala, Omurwa, played rugby at Alliance High School where he cleared form four last year.

Omurwa only picked up athletics when in form four...thanks to his elder brother, who told him to follow his heart.

“Omanyala didn’t force me to join him in athletics, I just decided on my own owing to my good speed,” said Omurwa, who played fly-half for his Alliance School team.

Last year, he claimed silver in 100m at the National Secondary School Games before finishing fourth at the regional school games.

Under-10 team captain Mercy Bosibori, who will compete in 400m, said her team is ready to roll in Tanzania and bring more medals. “There is no pressure since we have trained well,” said Bosibori.

The team also has Marion Chepng’etich, who will be defending her 5,000m title in women's under-20 and Christine Musembi, who claimed silver in girls' under-18 javelin.

