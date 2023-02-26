Omurwa, Ojiambo headline Team Kenya for regional championships

Isaac Omurwa, the younger brother of Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala and talented Selfa Ojiambo have been named in Team Kenya East and Central Africa Athletics Under-20 and Under-18 Athletics Championships.

The duo, both 100m sprinters, were part of a strong squad of 31 athletes selected for the regional youth and junior championships programmed from March 10 to 11 at the Benjamin William Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Omurwa is among 15 athletes that comprise seven men and eight women for the Under-20 event while Ojiambo is in the squad of 16 athletes- eight boys and nine girls- in the Under-18 side.

The team was picked at the end of the two days trials that coincided with the second leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In a bid to develop sprints, AK has deliberately picked more athletes in sprint events while settling for one either in middle or distance races.

Notably, female athletes are more in both teams.

Omurwa, who won the men’s 100m trials in 10.85 seconds, will team up with Sebastian Kakaya and Sammy Kiplagat in 400m, Brian Kiptum and Wesley Kibet in 800m and Justus Nyamai in 5,000m.

Also in the men’s team is Charles Kipng’etich, who will field in long jump.

Diana Khisa and Penina Mutisya made the cut in women’s 200m in the Under-20 that will see Judy Kemunto and Everline Chepkoech battle in women’s 400m.

Marion Jepneg’etich and Diana Cherotich made the cut in women's 5,000m.

Ojiambo will team up with Sharon Moraa and Jackline Onguyo in 100m at the Under-18 event, and the trio will double up in 4x100m.

“It was my dream to qualify and represent my country for the first time. It feels great to have realised that,” said Ojiambo, who was running on a tartan track for the first time. “This is a good experience after having competed on murram surfaces.”

Ojiambo hopes to pursue her athletics career and education in tandem. “Nothing will be so exciting to have a degree and some gold medal from a major event,” said Ojiambo, a class eight pupil at Nangina Primary Boarding School in Busia County.

Beatrice Machoka and Mercy Bosibori will represent in the 400m at the youth event where Dorcas Chepkemei will compete in 800m.

Nancy Cherop is all set for 3,000m battle, Christine Musembi will be eyeing the javelin crown while Jensine Ligoo targets long jump dominance.

Duncan Kipng’eno and Chris Kimurgor take the mantle in 200m with Samuel Toili and Naman Cheruiyot fielding in 400m in under-18.