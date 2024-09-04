Runners from 40 nations register for Nairobi City Marathon

Over 10,000 participants drawn from 40 countries are ready to showcase their running skills in the third edition of the Nairobi City Marathon that was officially launched in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The race was initially scheduled for July 7, but postponed to Sunday because of the Saba Saba youth protests.

It is the richest road race in Kenya jointly with Eldoret City Marathon in terms of prize money with men’s and women’s winners pocketing Sh3.5 million each.

The prize purse, Sh28 million, covers the top 20 finishers in the full marathon, top-six finishers in the 21km race and best six-placed runners in the 10km category.

During the launch, O Trade & Logistics company through its service Otrovato boosted Nairobi City Marathon with Sh812,000. From the list of entries so far, 731 have registered to participate in marathon, 3,555 in the half marathon, 4,278 in the 10km and 1,986 in the 6km fun run.

Air quality sensors

“Registration exercise will close on Saturday evening. The limit is 15,000 participants, so the exercise can be closed even before the deadline if we hit the target earlier,” said Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei. He revealed that those already entered represent 40 nationalities, including China (155), United Kingdom (130), USA (75) and Tanzania (56).

Tuwei also disclosed that they have deployed 12 air quality sensors up from seven last year to monitor what athletes are breathing during the race.

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum assured Nairobi City Marathon of continued government support saying the marathon will promote sports tourism.