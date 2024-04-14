Kenneth Kipkemoi

Rotterdam Marathon: We’ll run race of our lives in honour of Kelvin Kiptum, says Kenneth Kipkemoi

Eindhoven Marathon champion Kenneth Kipkemoi of Kenya addresses a press conference on Friday ahead of April 14, 2024 Rotterdam Marathon. The race will be run in honour of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum who died in a car crash on February 11 this year.

Photo credit: NN Marathon Rotterdam

By  Elias Makori

Lead Editor – Sports & Integration Projects

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race will be run in honour of Kiptum with a minute’s silence to be observed ahead of the start.
  • Kiptum’s running number (No. 1) has also been retired by race organisers in honour of the fallen world marathon record holder.

