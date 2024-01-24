Rising Anyango hopes to chart her own course at Lobo Village

When Agnes Jebet Ng’etich shattered the world 10-kilometre road race record in Valencia 11 days ago, the global focus was on her brilliant run that saw the Kenyan star become the first woman to break the 29-minute barrier on the road.

Ng’etich clocked 28 minutes and 46 seconds to win the 10K Valencia Ibercaja race in Spain on January 14, adding to her growing list of distance running accolades.

In second place, also dipping under 29 minutes, was another rising star, Emmaculate Anyango, who was just 11 seconds adrift in second place, taking silver in 28:57.

Given the magnitude of Ng’etich’s win, Anyango’s amazing time went almost unnoticed.

That’s why she is now keen on crafting a narrative of her own, next weekend’s Sirikwa Classic at Eldoret’s Lobo Village providing a gleeful opportunity.

Inspired by the happenings in Valencia, Anyango, a 3,000 metres silver medallist at the 2019 Africa Under-20 Championships in Abidjan, has since stepped up her training with the ultimate aim of wearing Team Kenya colours at the March 30 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade and at the Paris Olympics in July-August where she is targeting the 5,000 and 10,000-metre races.

Last year at Lobo Village, she dropped out and has more motivation for a podium finish this time.

“I have recovered from the (Valencia) race and I’m training hard for the upcoming cross country event and this year my target is to finish in a podium position.

“I have been inspired by my own performance and I believe it will translate into good results next weekend,” said Anyango who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Her Sirikwa run is, logically, a build-up towards the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in the Serbian capital.

“I managed to compete in the AK weekend meets and my performance was good and this is a good build up for the upcoming world events where I will be looking forward to representing Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships,” said Anyango.

Athletes who competed last year at the second edition of the Sirikwa Classic, those who featured at the Athletics Kenya Weekend Cross Country Series alongside stars from the regional cross country races have been considered for the Sirikwa start list.

Sirikwa meet director Barnaba Korir says names of selected athletes will be forwarded to the World Athletics and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) testing pool because Kenya is in category ‘A’ under the AIU meaning stringent anti-doping protocols being in place.

“It is a requirement that all athletes who will be competing in the races have to undergo some testing . The system is getting tighter and we have to follow the rules and make sure athletes practice clean sport,” said Korir.