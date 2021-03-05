Registration opens for Eldoret Marathon

The launch of registration for 2021 Eldoret City Marathon is light at the end of the tunnel for many athletes in Kenya as Covid-19 continues to disrupt sporting activities globally, denying runners opportunities of earning income.

On Friday, organisers of Eldoret City Marathon launched registration for the competition with a total prize fund of Sh18 million in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

This year, athletes will be timed electronically through the sponsorship of Golazo Right Here Sports, a local affiliate of Belgium-based event management company Golazo Sport.

According to two time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui who is the race director, athletes will be able to time themselves in real time because the chip is accurate.

“I urge athletes to continue training. This year, registered times will be official because we want to improve our race to international standards. Athletes will be timed electronically,” Tanui said during the launch of registration in Eldoret.

The third edition of the race will be held on April 11 and organisers have urged athletes to register online or through particular registration centres.

“We have launched the registration process. Those wishing to compete can visit our website and register with Sh1,200. It is a simple process, but we will also follow health protocols from the Ministry of Health,” said Tanui.

Many athletes have been training at home after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted sporting activities globally, and Tanui has said competitors should expect a fast race.

“When athletes stay at home training with no competition, there is probability for them to run faster times and we expect a course record which will also be a boost for us as race organisers,” added Tanui.

Ethiopian athletes and other international competitors have been invited for the race with the intention of improving sports tourism in Kenya.

Eldoret City Marathon has been recognised by Abbott World Marathon Majors (Abbott WMM) Wanda Age Group World Ranking Races.

The race has been included in the calendar for the third edition Abbott WMM Wanda Age Group qualifiers which run from January 1 - December 31. It is the richest race in Kenya, with winners of men and women’s senior categories taking home Sh3.5 million each.

Organisers have planted more than 2 million tree seedlings since its inception, including around 20,000 indigenous tree seedlings planted in Kapseret Forest in September last year.

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno has urged athletes to turn out in large numbers to compete at home. He appealed to athletes to practice clean sport.

Organisation of the race is almost complete and more sponsors are expected to come on board, race manager Jacqueline Sumbeiywo said.