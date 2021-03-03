More to come from AK track and field weekend meets 

Gideon Rono wins the men's 5,000m race during the first leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Such was the performance on offer that I couldn’t help but feel nostalgic about my running days. 
  • I, as is the case with millions of other athletics fans, cannot wait for the second and third legs of the weekend meets, both slated for Nairobi. 
  • I believe all of us are in for a treat as athletes go back to training in preparation for better performances the next time round. 

As one who professes the Christian faith, I believe when one door closes another one opens. 
Last week brought with it mixed feelings for the athletics fraternity in the country. 

