Records fall as Kiptum, Beriso win Valencia Marathon in style

Kelvin Kiptum and Amane Beriso are this year's Valencia Marathon champions.

Kiptum, who was making his debut in the marathon, tore apart the rich field to win the men's race in an astonishing new course record time of two hours, one minute and 53 seconds.

It's not only the fastest ever marathon debut but also makes him the third fastest man in the all-time list. Only Eliud Kipchoge, the world marathon record holder, and Kenenisa Bekele have run faster.

The 23-year-old Kiptum, who trains in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County said he had prepared for a fast race and is glad to have bagged victory.

“I just can’t believe that I won the race and posted a fast time. I was prepared for the race and I want to thank God I emerged winner,” he said.

Tanzania's Gabriel Geay clocked 2:03:00 to finish second ahead of Kenya's Alexander Mutiso who timed 2:03:29.





In the women's race, Ethiopia's Amane Beriso set a new Personal Best and course record of 2:14:58 to beat compatriot Letesenbet Gidey to second place.

Beriso became the third woman in history to dip under the 2:15 mark after Kenya's world record holder Brigid Kosgei and Ruth Chepng'etich.

“I’m very happy to have won the race but again I’m upset to have missed the world record narrowly. I have to fight another day,” said Beriso.

Gidey returned an impressive 2:16:49 which is also the fastest ever women's marathon debut. Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui settled third in 2:17:29.

Chepkirui, who trains in Kericho County, said her joy was to finish inside the podium after good preparations back at home.

“The race was good and the conditions were favourable. I’m so happy to have run sub 2:18 which is encouraging after shifting to the marathon races,” she said.