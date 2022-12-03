Cheptai, Sawe shine in Iten Cross Country leg

The 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai and newcomer Sebastian Sawe Saturday won their respective senior category races during the last leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet county.

Cheptai ran a brilliant race before surging forward at the 6km mark to lead all the way to the tape winning in a time of 34:52.0, ahead of Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech who timed 35:19.4 while Millicent Kemboi finished third in 35:30.9.

Cheptai, who has been training in Iten, attributed her win to good preparations.

“The race was good and since I was running at my home ground, it was an advantage for me because I had trained well. I knew all top athletes would participate in the race but I had prepared well for them,” said Cheptai.

She added that her goal is to make the national team for the World Cross Country Championships set for February 18 in Bathurst, Australia where she wants to go for the title.

“I missed the 2019 edition and I believe if I make the team next weekend, I can win the title once again. I believe I can still do well and make my country proud just like the way we did in 2017 in Kampala, Uganda where Kenya took the first six positions,” she added.

Sebastian Kimaru Sawe wins the senior men's 10km race during the fifth leg of Athletics Kenya Cross County Series at Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County on December 03, 2022. Sawe clocked 30:35.7, Geoffrey Koech came second in 30:38.7 while Nicholas Kimeli finished third clocking 30:47.5. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In the men’s category, Sawe ran from behind a leading pack of five athletes before increasing his pace to move to second place. He finally surged forward in the last 100m to win in 30:35.7 ahead of Geoffrey Koech who clocked 30:38.7 while Nicholas Kimeli settled for third place in 30:47.5.

Sawe, who trains under the 2Running Athletics Club in Kapsabet, Nandi County said that he had registered for the race to try his luck and he was happy to have bagged victory.

“I have never participated in cross country events but I’m proud of my performance. I would like to make the team that will be heading to the World Cross Country Championships and my target is to do well during the trials,” said Sawe.

In the men’s 8km junior race, Gilbert Kiprotich won in 24:52.0 ahead of Gideon Kiprotich (24:54.1) while Daniel Kimaiyo (24:55.4) settled third.

In the women’s 6km junior women race, Deborah Chemutai won in 21:05.8 ahead of Pamela Kosgei who clocked 21:15.9 while Dorothy Chemutai sealed the podium in 21:18.5.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (right) beats Abel Kipsang to the tape to win the senior men's 2km race during the fifth leg of Athletics Kenya Cross County Series at Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County on December 03, 2022. Wanyonyi won clocking 5:47.5, Kipsang came second in 5:47.8 while Daniel Kosen finished third clocking 5:49.6. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In the 2km senior men’s race, former World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi narrowly beat Africa 1,500m champion Abel Kipsang after clocking 5:47.5 with Kipsang timing 5:47.8. Daniel Kosen settled for third place in 5:49.6.

In the women’s 2km senior category, Brenda Chebet clinched the title after timing 6:39.9 with Virginia Nyambura coming in second in 6:41.0 while Judy Chepkoech was third in 6:45.0.

According to Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, who graced the occasion, the last leg had attracted a good number of athletes ahead of the national trials set for next weekend at Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County where the federation will select a team that will represent Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships.

He added that Kenya did not perform well in the last edition because the course was tough which affected the athletes hence the mixed results.

“In Aarhus, Denmark in 2019, the course was a sharp hill and another steep valley going down and this became tricky to our athletes who had not trained for such terrain. We shall make sure we get to know the course as early as possible to help our athletes run well in any course they will encounter,” said Tuwei.

During the trials, the first six athletes to cross the finish line, will get automatic places in Team Kenya with the seventh and eighth athletes being selected as reserves.

Selected results

Senior 10km men

1.Sebastian Sawe 30:35.7

2.Geoffrey Koech 30:38.7

3.Nicholas Kimeli 30:47.5

4.Dennis Kipngetich 30:54.4

5.Asbel Kiprop 31:00.4

Senior 10km women

1.Irene Cheptai 34:52.0

2.Jackline Chepkoech 35:19.4

3.Millicent Kemboi 35:30.9

4.Doris Jerop 35:35.8

5.Zenah Jeptoo 35:53.0

Junior 8km men

1.Gilbert Kiprotich 24:52.0

2.Gideon Kiprotich 24:54.1

3.Daniel Kimaiyo 24:55.4

4. Emmanuel Wafula 25:00.4

5. Mathew Kipkosgei 25:10.7

Junior 6km women

1. Deborah Chemutai 21:05.8

2. Pamela Kosgei 21:15.9

3. Dorothy Chemutai 21:18.5

4. Maureen Chepkoech 21:18.9