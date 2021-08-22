Gutsy Chepkirui reclaims 1,500m title from Ethiopia

Purity Chepkirui

Kenya's Purity Chepkirui celebrates after winning the women's 1500m final during the World Under-20 Championship at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Chepkirui waded off a strong challenge from Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji at the home striaght to win in four minutes 16.07 seconds
  • Welteji settled for silver in 4:16.39 as Kenya's Winnie Jemutai held off Ethiopia's Hiwot Mehari to claim bronze in 4:18.99

Purity Chepkirui on Sunday afternoon delivered back the World Athletics Under-20 Championships women’s 1,500m title to Kenya after nine years.

