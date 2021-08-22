Wanyonyi claims gold as Kenya dominates men's 800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi Sunday helped Kenya preserve its dominance in the men's 800m when he cracked a Championship Record time to triumph on the final day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

Wanyonyi rallied two places from behind with 200m to go, taking a blistering one minute and 43.76 to win and erase Amos Nijel’s previous Championships Record time of 1:43.79 set at 2012 Barcelona.

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi reacts after winning the men's 800 metres finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 22, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"I was so much under pressure but I am happy to win at home," said Wanyonyi, who dedicated the victory to his mother Margaret Nasimiyu from Saboti, Trans Nzoia. " I had to work extra hard after being spiked in the second lap.

Nijel’s victory was the last time by an athlete from another country as Kenya took dominance to win the next four editions including Wanyonyi’s exploits.