Wanyonyi claims gold as Kenya dominates men's 800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 800m final in a Championship Record during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Wanyonyi Sunday sprinted past Algeria's Mohamed Ali Gouaned at the home straight to win in a new Championship Record time of one minute 43.76 seconds
  • Gouaned held on to second place in a national Under-20 record time of 1:44.45 as Kenya's Noah Kibet sealed the podium in a Personal Best time of 1:44.48

Emmanuel Wanyonyi Sunday helped Kenya preserve its dominance in the men's 800m when he cracked a Championship Record time to triumph on the final day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Kasarani.

