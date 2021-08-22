Kithome misses out on medals in 400m hurdles final

Peter Kithome

Kenya's Peter Kithome takes part in the 400m hurldes during the World Under-20 Championship at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Kithome, who qualified for the final as the one of two fastest athletes, got off to a slow start and couldn't close the gap between him and the leading pack at the home straight
  • He clocked 50.94 seconds in the race won by Sweden's Oskar Edlund in a new national Under-20 record of 49.20 seconds
  • Turkey's Berke Akcam came second in 49.38 seconds, also a national U-20 record

Kenya's Peter Kithome Sunday wound up seventh in the men's 400 metres hurldes final to miss out on the meda bracket at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships. 

