Kenya out to end World U20 Championships on a high

Kenya's Simon Koech (left) clears a hurdle ahead of Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu

Kenya's Simon Koech (right) clears a hurdle ahead of Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu in Heat 1 of the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Maurine Cherotich and Zena Jeptoo will be hoping to inherit the women’s 5,000m title from Beatrice Chebet
  • Amos Serem and Simon Kiprop Koech are out to reclaim the men’s 3,000m steeplechase crown Kenya lost to Ethiopia in 2018 in Tampere
  • Purity Chepkirui and Winnie Jemutai have been strategising on how they will return the women’s 1,500m title to Kenya after almost a decade

Kenya expects to sign off with medals in women’s 5,000m, men’s 3,000m steeplechase and women’s 1,500m when the 18th edition of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships ends Sunday.

