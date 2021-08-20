Jemutai, Chepkirui proceed to 1,500m final

Kenya's Winnie Jemutai celebrates

Kenya's Winnie Jemutai celebrates after finishing second in Heat 1 of the women's 1,500 metres semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Chepkirui Friday cruised to victory in Heat 2 of the semi-finals in 4:22.10 ahead of Ethiopia's Hiwot Mehari who timed 4:22.37
  • In Heat 1, Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji won in 4:26.26 while Jemutai was a close second in 4:26.47

Kenya's Winnie Jemutai and Purity Chepkirui are through to the 1,500 metres final of the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. 

