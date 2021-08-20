Serem, Kiprop make statement to storm 3,000m steeplechase final

Kenya's Amos Serem celebrates

Kenya's Amos Serem celebrates after winning Heat 2 of the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Serem warmed up the paltry crowd when he overtook Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele just after the last water jump to take the second heat in eight minutes and 29.98 seconds
  • Koech left nothing to chance in the slow race, guiding the pack through the bell in 7:50.15 before claiming the first heat in 8:52.43
  • Serem and Koech will be looking to recapture the title Kenya lost to Ethiopia in 2018 Tampere


Kenyans Amos Serem and Simon Koech gave a sneak preview of what to expect in the final, winning their respective 3,000m steeplechase first round races on Friday at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

