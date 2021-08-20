Serem, Kiprop make statement to storm 3,000m steeplechase final

Kenyans Amos Serem and Simon Koech gave a sneak preview of what to expect in the final, winning their respective 3,000m steeplechase first round races on Friday at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

Serem warmed up the paltry crowd when he overtook Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele just after the last water jump to take the second heat in eight minutes and 29.98 seconds.

Tadese, who led at the bell in 7:29.78 with Serem breathing on his neck, settled second in 8:30.47 as Uganda’s Leonard Chemutai came in third in 8:42.71 to also qualify for the final due Sunday.

Koech left nothing to chance in the slow race, guiding the pack through the bell in 7:50.15 before claiming the first heat in 8:52.43. Ethiopia’s Samuel Firewu came in through second in 8:52.87 followed by Eritrea’s Simon Behrahtu in 8:54.08.

Kenya's Simon Koech (left) clears a hurdle ahead of Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu in Heat 1 of the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Serem and Koech will be looking to recapture the title Kenya lost to Ethiopia in 2018 Tampere.

It’s Takele Nigate, who beat Kenya’s Leonard Bett to the title in Tampere with the Kenyan settling for silver as Nigate’s compatriot Getnet Wale took bronze.

Kenya had only missed winning the title during the inaugural 1986 Championships in Athens.

“We wanted to pass a strong message that Kenya is still strong in the steeplechase and will remain a powerhouse,” said Serem. “I realised my Ethiopian rival was slow at the water jump and that is the weakness I used to crush him,” said Serem.

“I shall have a chat with Koech to see how we shall handle the final,” said Serem.

“It was all about testing my opponents by staying behind them. I realised that I was in good shape and Kenya should expect a gold from us,” said Koech, who was inspired by two-time Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi to take up the event. “I want to tell Kenyans to expect nothing short of victory.”

Kenya's dominance in the 3,000m steeplechase was broken at the Olympics after Soufiane El Bakkali bagged gold in Tokyo at the recently concluded Games. Benjamin Kigen settled for bronze in the race that saw Kenyans miss out on gold for the first time since 1968.