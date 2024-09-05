Police failed us, says family of murdered Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei

The family of the late Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei has blamed Kenya police for not acting swiftly to save their daughter, who was not at peace for months before meeting her death.

While confirming the death of her daughter in a media briefing at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret City, Joseph Cheptegei, the father, on Thursday said that they complained to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation in Trans Nzoia County early enough concerning her safety.

He said that it was unfortunate that her daughter, who was a family pillar, had been killed by someone known to her.

The father said that there was a time when Rebecca was ferrying some personal things to Uganda and her ex-boyfriend followed her all the way and they made the report at Endebes Police Station in Trans Nzoia County.

“On my side, the government agencies failed because we reported early enough on her security because this man used to follow her even up to the Uganda side but they didn’t act swiftly. It was evident her life was in danger,” said the devastated father.

“Even last Friday we made the same complaint but unfortunately he doused my daughter with petrol and she is dead…. the government should now act though it is too late.”

He added that he blames the Officer Commanding Station of Endebes Police Station and his deputy based in Kinyoro Police Post for her daughter’s demise, claiming that they sided with the ex-boyfriend.

“The two officers sided with the ex-boyfriend when the issues came up and I will blame them for the death of my daughter. The government needs to investigate that issue,” said Cheptegei.

The two officers were not immediately available for comment, with the OCS said to be away on study leave.

But Trans Nzoia Deputy County Commander Salesio Murithi, told the Natio that the case concerning Cheptegei and her ex-boyfriend was being handled by the Directorate Criminal Investigation.

He added that the case was a dispute on a piece of land in Kinyoro and it was sad that the athlete died and the matter will now be treated as a murder case.

“The matter was under the DCI and it was under investigation and currently due to what has happened, we are going to wait for the patient to recuperate so that we can charge him for what he did once the investigations are over,” said Murithi.

Cheptegei went on to narrate how her daughter supported the family, especially those who are still learning, saying that their lives have now been turned upside down and they don’t know what to do.

“We now don’t know what to do but we are now asking for support because she used to support the family through her career. We are at a big loss and the government should take action against this man,” he said, thanking the doctors for trying to save her daughter’s life.

According to Dr Kimani Mbugua, who is the Head of the Department Theatre and Critical Unit, Cheptegei passed on early Thursday despite the critical care she received at the hospital.

The doctor added that she had a severe percentage of burns which led to multi-organ failures including the kidney and the heart.

He said that it was a multi-specialty effort where plastic surgeons, ICU doctors, physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and physiotherapists, and the main thing was to save her life.

“We want to pass our condolences to the family, the country, and the whole world because the patient was an international athlete and known all over. We had a family debriefing and we explained to them what the whole process we did was to try and save the patient's life,” said Dr. Mbugua.

Her training mate James Kirwa, who was training in the same camp at Kapkoros in Bukwo District in Uganda, said as athletes they were devastated by the news because they knew Cheptegei as one of the humblest athletes.

“It is sad we have lost our sister in such a manner. She was a hardworking athlete and that was evident when we used to train together. I talked to her after the Olympic Games and she was in high spirits and was looking forward to getting back to training,” said Kirwa.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in his condolence said that he was saddened by the tragic loss of the Ugandan marathoner.

"Rebecca was an outstanding athlete who showcased the spirit of resilience in representing Uganda and East Africa Her passing is not only a loss to Uganda and the athletics community, but to the entire region.

This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles.

“As a government, we remain committed to supporting justice for Rebecca. No one should have to go through such an ordeal. May her soul rest in peace,” read the statement.

Also at the hospital to condole with the family were her compatriots Stella Chesang and Immaculate Chemtai.

Uganda Sports Minister Peter Ogwang also condoled with the family, saying that the Kenyan government had confirmed to him that it would settle her medical bills.

“The doctors were trying hard to stabilize the situation but this morning I received disturbing news that we had lost our beloved sister. I want to thank the Kenyan government for the support they gave the athletes after the unfortunate incident happened.

“I went with the team to the Olympic Games and I came back with them and the team was in high spirits and I want to express my regards and regrets for the family. We have lost a great athlete who was hard-working,” said Ogwang.

He added that they had a programme as a government to visit all the Olympians' families. Cheptegei had a chat with him and she wanted to know when the programme would kick off.