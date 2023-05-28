Peerless Moraa retains Rabat title in season's best

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa kicked off her Diamond League season strongly with the successful defence of her title in Rabat on Sunday.

Moraa, the world 800m bronze medallist, hit halfway tacked behind the pacesetter in 56.45 seconds before cruising home in a season’s best of one minute and 58.72 seconds.

Catriona Bisset from Australia clocked 2:00.11 for second place as American Sage Hurta-Klecker also struck a season’s best of 2:00.62 for third.

Moraa was fresh from winning at Absa Kip Keino Classic in 1:58.83.

In the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali bettered his own meet record and personal best when he stormed home in 7:56.68 to also retain the crown.

Getnet Wale from Ethiopia settled second in a high-paced race in a personal best of 8:05.15 as Kenya’s Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott also returned a personal best 8:05.51 for third.