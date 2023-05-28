Kerley beats Omanyala to win 100m race in Rabat

World 100 metres champion Fred Kerley from the United States of America affirmed his status beating Commonwealth champion Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala to win the 100m at Rabat Diamond League on Sunday.

Though slow off the blocks, Kerley dug deep to take the lead half way and all the way to set a new meet record of 9.94 seconds.

Former Africa 100m champion and record holder Akani Simbine from South Africa dipped for second in 9.99 as Omanyala, the current Africa 100m record holder, settled third in 10.05.

World under-20 champion Letsile Tebogo timed a season’s best of 10.09 for fourth.

Trayvon Bromell, a world bronze medallist last year in Oregon, could only manage fifth in a time of 10.10sec.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, who beat Kerley to gold at the 2020 Olympics, pulled out of their much-anticipated showdown earlier in the week due to a back nerve problem.

The pair have not faced each other since Tokyo but could meet on June 2 in the next Diamond League event in Florence.

World 200m champion Sherika Jackosn from Jamaica turned on the screws, cracking the meet record and season’s best 21.98 seconds. She beat Anthonique Strachan from Bahama to second place in personal best