Rabat Diamond League: Wanyonyi destroys 800m field

Absa Kip Keino Classic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya Sunday destroyed a fine field to retain the men’s 800 metres title at the Rabat Diamond League in the Moroccan city.

Wanyonyi, the 2021 world under-20 champion, stayed behind the pacesetter, hitting the bell at 50.73 second before holding off compatriot Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal to win in one minute and 44.36 seconds.

It was Wanyonyi’s second outing in the Diamond League, having started this season strongly with season’s best 1:43.32 at the Kip Keino Classic on May 13 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.