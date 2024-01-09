Organisers make changes to third edition of Sirikiwa Classic

Several changes have been made to the course that will host the third edition of the Sirikiwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour on February 3 at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The event, which has so far attracted interest from Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, and several European countries, will be the second World Cross Country series to be held this season in the country after the Great Chepsaita Cross Country Tour Bronze on December 2 in Uasin Gishu County.

The two events are part of the 2023/2024 World Cross Country Tour, which has 26 events in Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Some of the obstacles that have been dimmed dangerous for the athletes like the water challenge have been removed with the starting and finishing points also changed from last year.

Competitors won’t go through the starting point again as races progress, while spectators won’t be stationed within the competition route as was the case during their two previous editions.

“It’s early in the season and we want to make the event as safe as possible hence our move to remove some of the obstacles in the route,” said Barnaba Korir, the Sirikiwa Classic World Cross Country Tour Gold director.

“The competition route shall remain clear to enable everybody to watch the races comfortably,” said Korir, adding that bleaches, tents, and merchandise stalls will be stationed outside the competition route.

“The only tent that will be allowed on the course is where competitors will be allowed to go through and it will have few spectators. People will be allowed to sell their wares outside the route,” explained Korir.

Korir expects first international confirmations before the end of this week for the invite-only championships, hinting that top performers from the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series held in November and December will be considered.

The top 40 performers from the National Cross Country Championships were invited for last year’s event, but things are different this year with the national event on February 24 in Nairobi.

The organisers have added races for veterans aged 45 and above to the menu that has senior men and women’s 10km, men under-20 8km, women under-20 6km, boys’ under-18 6km, and girls’ under-18 6 km races.

The highlight last year was the elegant performance of Double Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, who swept through the course to win on her debut in the event.

It was a good opener to the season that ended as one of the best for Kipyegon, the three-time world 1,500m champion.