Keeping the Faith: Multiple record holder Kipyegon is not done yet

Kenya’s golden girl of athletics Faith Kipyegon has had a phenomenal 2023 season.

Right from her victory at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County early this year in February to a world record in the 5,000m in the Paris Diamond League not to mention a record in her specialty, 1,500m race, Kipyegon has etched her name as one of the all-time greats in middle and long distance running.

Kipyegon is an ardent fan of English Premier League side Arsenal. While the Gunners have set their sight on reclaiming the elusive EPL title and even the Uefa Champions League, Kipyegon is keen on claiming a third Olympic women's 1,500m gold at the Paris Games next year.

Meanwhile, she is holding he breath hoping her massive season can be crowned with the 2023 World Athletes of the Year female award.

She is among the 11 nominees selected by an international panel of athletics experts.

All this is told by the great girl in her easy talking, infectious way that lights up the room with her energy and youthful exuberance during a recorded interview on NTV’s SportOn! that aired on Monday evening.

Double World Record Holder in 1,500m and one mile races Faith Kipyegon during an interview at their home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2023

Photo credit: . Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kipyegon said that she didn’t expect to have such a great season but things just fell in place for her and she was not yet done as she looks forward to greater things in the new season.

“It was a special year for me since I started my career because breaking three records was not a joke but that shows a lot was done from all my support personnel because I couldn’t do it alone,” said Kipyegon who loves watching movies and listening to music.

She revealed that it took long to achieve the record and when the year started, her training was based on build up and preparations to lower her personal best in the distance because she wanted to achieve the best in 2023.

Kipyegon broke the 1,500m record previously held by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba of 3:50:07 after she clocked 3:49:11 at the Florence Diamond League in Italy on June 2.

Double World Record Holder in 1500m and one mile races Faith Kipyegon shows one of the trophies she has won, during an interview at their home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

A week later, she surprised the world when she broke another world record, the 5,000m. She lowered Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey’s record of 14:06.62 to 14:05.20 at the Paris Diamond League in France on June 9.

The record has since been broken by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay who clocked 14:00.21 at the Eugene Diamond League.

At the Monaco Diamond League, she added another record to her name claiming the fastest One Mile ran by a woman in a time of 4:07.64.

Dutch’s Sifan Hassan had held the previous record of 4:12.33 ran at the same venue in 2019.

“Achieving the 1,500m record which is my specialty was one of my best because I tried in 2021 but I managed to run 3:51 before trying again in 2022 where I clocked 3:50, missing the record narrowly. This was my year because I finally managed to hit the target,” she added.

The 5,000m record was a surprise for her because she had no plans to break it and she had just decided to follow Ethiopia’s Gidey who was planning for the record in the distance but she managed to win and lower the previous record.

Double World Record Holder in 1,500m and one mile races Faith Kipyegon, during an interview with Bernard Ndong, Nation Media Group’s Team Lead, Broadcast Sports Newsroom, at their home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I did a lot of long runs and endurance and when I competed at that race, I was surprised because I didn’t have plans. Gidey was the one going for the record and the second last lap I decided to surge forward after I saw her signalling me to move forward and it was the last lap that I knew we are now finishing the race and I kicked to the finish line which became the fastest time,” she said.

She attributes her good performance to her coach Patrick Sang whom she said has really shaped her career since she joined his team at the Global Sports Communication stable in Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

“I have an amazing team that has been supporting me and I really want to thank my coach Patrick Sang for the support he has always given me. It was a good season and I must say that he really pushed me to do better in all the races I competed in,” she said.

She added that staying at the camp for six days is not easy but self-discipline and determination can carry one through.

“Residing at the camp has also shaped me and given me ample time to rest and concentrate on my programme. Training with the likes of the two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, Geoffrey Kamworor among others motivates me to continue aiming high,” she said.

Double World Record Holder in 1500m and one mile races Faith Kipyegon, checks on their maize produce drying at their home, during an interview at their home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

As she sets her eyes on the long distance races, she has started doing more long runs which are associated with road races and marathons.

She urged female athletes to sacrifice and join camps which will help them in focusing on training and that has been her power in terms of preparations for various global events.

“Balancing as a mother and as an athlete is not easy but the most important thing is to be who you are and try to have those who will always support you back at home and everything will fall in place,” said Kipyegon who will be shifting to marathon and road races in the near future.

She has sisters Beatrice Mutai and Josephine who are useful competitors in road races. Her brother-in-law Geoffrey Kirui, is a former world marathon champion. These are among athletes that have been inspired by her success.

Double World Record Holder in 1,500m and one mile races Faith Kipyegon, at her kitchen garden, at their home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2023.

Kipyegon also appreciates Rana Auto Selection who gifted her father Samuel Kipyegon Koech a new Toyota Probox saying that she didn’t know that one day her father would drive a car.

Another surprise after the two world records was the welcome reception by the State led by President William Ruto and the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba where she was rewarded with Sh5 million and a house for her great achievements.