Omanyala to lead Kenya's World Indoor Championships team

Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning the men's 100m final race

Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning the men's 100m final race during the Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.


Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nalianya has three wins from her indoor outing in European, but her best show came from Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais on February 17 in Lievin, where she finished third in a personal best of 2:00.26.
  • Her compatriot Korir has taken part in five races this season and managed a second place in three, which includes a personal best of 2:00.66 from Míting Internacional de Catalunya in Spain on February 8.

Africa’s 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will lead Kenya's team of 10 athletes and six officials to the World Indoor Championships set for March 18-20 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.