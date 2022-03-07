Omanyala to lead Kenya's World Indoor Championships team

Africa’s 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will lead Kenya's team of 10 athletes and six officials to the World Indoor Championships set for March 18-20 this year in Belgrade, Serbia.

The team, coached by 2017 World 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei, will leave the country on March 16.

Athletics Kenya Director for Youth and Development, Barnaba Korir disclosed that Omanyala will take the blocks in the 60m event, while 2018 World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet will compete in the women’s 3,000m.

Chebet will team up with fast-rising Edinah Jebitok, who will also double up in the 1,500m.

World Relay 2x2x400m silver medalist Naomi Korir makes the women’s 800m team alongside Eglay Nalianya.

Abel Kipsang, who represented Kenya at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is the lone ranger in the men’s 1,500m, while Collins Kipruto, who has won several races at the World Indoor Tour, will fly the country’s flag in the men’s 800m, alongside World Under-20 800m bronze medallist Noah Kibet.

Jacob Kiprop and Daniel Simiu will battle it out in the men's 3,000m.

After a series of breathtaking performances at the World Indoor Tour where he broke the national record in 60m thrice, Omanyala will be hoping to reach the final.

Omanyala, who holds the Africa Record in 100m outdoor of 9.77sec, broke the national record in 60m indoor for the first time on February 4 this year when he won at Meeting Elite de Miramas in France.

He glided to 6.63 to shatter the previous National Record of 6.70 set by Paulvince Obuon in 2005.

Omanyala had won his semi-final heat in Lievin 6.63 before losing to Olympic 100m champion Jacobs Marcell from Italy, who won in 6.50.

He then bettered the National Record for the second time when winning in 6.60m at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor in France on February 12, before lowering it further to 6.57 when he finished fourth at the Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais on February 17 in Lievin, France.

Kipruto competed in five races at the World Indoor Tour where he won two of them.

Kipruto’s best showing was when he won the men's 800m race at Müller Indoor Grand Prix in a personal best of 1:45.39 at Utilita Arena Birmingham on February 19.

Kipruto had held off 17-year-old Kibet and Morocco’s Mostafa Smaili to claim victory in the men's 800m at the Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil in a meeting record time of 1:47.05 on February 14 in France.

Nalianya has three wins from her indoor outing in European, but her best show came from Meeting Hauts-de- France Pas-de-Calais on February 17 in Lievin, where she finished third in a personal best of 2:00.26.

Her compatriot Korir has taken part in five races this season and managed a second place in three, which includes a personal best of 2:00.66 from Míting Internacional de Catalunya in Spain on February 8.

Team

Men:

Ferdinand Omanyala (60m), Collins Kipruto (800m), Noah Kibet (800), Abel kIpsang (1,500m), Jacob Krop (3,000m), Daniel Simiu (3,000m).

Women

Naomi Korir (800), Egpay Naliaka (800), Edinah Jebitok (1,500m, 3,000m), Beatrice Chebet (3,000m).

Officials