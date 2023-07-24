Omanyala lands at Kenya’s 2024 pre-Olympics training base

After his trail-blazing Diamond League victory in Monaco on Friday, Kenya’s Commonwealth 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala has now pitched camp at Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics training base in Miramas, France.

Miramas is about 740 kilometres south of the French capital Paris, hosts of next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Omanyala will leave for a race in Austria Tuesday before returning to Miramas to camp all the way to the World Athletics Championships that will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

“Miramas has always been home to me. It’s hot here because they are in summer, but these are perfect conditions and training ground before Budapest… I will be here a lot before the Olympics,” Omanyala told Nation Sport Monday night.

“I’m leaving for Austria tomorrow (Tuesday) for a race on Saturday. That will be the last before Budapest. The meet in Austria is where I ran my first sub-10 seconds so am happy to go back there,” the Africa record holder said, referring to the International Josko Running Meeting in Andorf, Austria, where he ran two sub-10 seconds races in August, 2021 — first 9.96 at the meet’s semi-finals and then 9.86 in the final.

Kenya’s national women’s volleyball team, “Malkia Strikers”, is also expected in Miramas next week, having concluded their training camp in Morocco.

The team will play a final friendly match against Mexico ahead of their fixture against Colombia in the International Volleyball Federation Challenger Cup in Laval, France, at 9.30pm (Kenyan time) on Friday.

Should Kenya beat Colombia, then they will meet the winner between Mexico and Sweden in the semi-finals of the eight-team Challenger Cup tournament.